Attorney Alexandria Suarez has filed to run for the Monroe County School District’s Upper Keys seat, currently held by Dr. Sue Woltanski.
Suarez is a prosecutor with the Monroe County State Attorneys Office and unsuccessfully ran in 2020 to be the Florida Keys State House representative, where she lost in the Republican primary.
Suarez has lived and worked in Miami and the Homestead, Florida area for most of her life. She graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor’s degree in English and served as a public middle school teacher for nearly a decade. Suarez then joined the healthcare industry before earning her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2016.
While in law school, she continued to serve her community through assistance in immigration clinics, the Big Brother/Big Sister program.,the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and assisting fellow classmates as an assistant learning instructor.
Following law school, she opened the law office of Alexandria Suarez, P.A. and practices in the areas of civil and business litigation, family law, tort defense and healthcare law. Alexandria has diverse litigation experience, from handling formal hearings before the Florida Department of Administrative Hearings in Tallahassee to litigating a variety of cases in state court.
Woltanski is currently in her first term on the school board. She is a retired pediatrician, has been an advocate for public schools and is a retired pediatrician and mother of two public school children in the Florida Keys.
She has served as a charter school board member and on multiple committees in the Monroe County School District. She is the founder of the grass-roots effort Minimize Testing Maximize Learning and blogs about public education issues.
At the last school board meeting, Woltanski unsuccessfully lobbied her fellow school members on dropping the school district’s policy that allows parents to sign waivers opting out of the COVID-19 mask requirement. She supported students not wearing masks if they have medical conditions.
Woltanski has yet to file to run for a second term.
“My focus right now is on the issues facing the school district,” Woltanski said Friday. “I will make my decision in the next couple months.”