Federal aviation officials say a woman was fined $17,000 for drinking alcohol not served by the airline, vaping and refusing to wear a mask on a flight from Key West, according to a North Carolina television station.
WBTV reported the women’s fine was part of more than $500,000 worth of fines against 34 “unruly” passengers nationwide announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The woman was fined for an incident on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West to Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the station’s web site.
The aircraft returned from the gate, and the woman, who was not identified, was removed from the aircraft.
Since Jan. 1, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate. So far, civil penalties brought by the FAA against passengers for alleged unruly behavior total more than $1 million.
The most recent fines are part of the agency’s Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior.
Earlier in August, the FAA sent a letter to airports requesting they coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute egregious cases. The FAA does not have criminal prosecutorial authority.
The letter also requested that airports work to prevent passengers from bringing “to-go” cups of alcohol aboard the aircraft.
The FAA launched a public awareness campaign to engage with airline passengers, flight attendants, pilots and travelers on this issue.