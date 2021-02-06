Work continues on several important affordable housing projects in the Lower Keys.
The developers of the 280-unit Wreckers Cay project on Stock Island have applied for building permits and are finalizing who the contractors on the project will be, the developers attorney Barton Smith said.
The developers recently put fill on the property to level it and hope to start construction next month and will have the first of the eight buildings built in 12 to 14 months, with a new building built every one to two months after that, Smith said.
Of the 280 units, 70 will be for workers in the low-income category, 98 will be for median income and 112 will be for moderate level-income workers, Smith said.
In 2008, the Miami-based development group Integra purchased the Tropic Palms, Water’s Edge and Snead Property mobile home parks on Stock Island and demolished the parks to make room for Wreckers Cay.
Once complete, the project will be the largest affordable housing project in the Keys in recent years.
Units continue to be added to the second-largest affordable housing project in the Keys, the 208-unit Quarry Apartments on Big Coppitt Key. The latest phase of the Quarry project is underway with 57 more units of affordable rental units being placed there now, Smith said.
That project is slated to be completed within the next six months, Smith said.
The City of Key West is hoping to start construction in April on the 104-unit affordable workforce housing development called Garden View Apartments on College Road.
The project has been stalled as workers are removing soil contaminated by pesticides from when the property housed the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District offices, equipment and supplies.
The city hired the environmental consulting company Tetra Tech to ensure the property was environmentally clean. During the course of their work, Tetra Tech engineers discovered two separate areas of contamination: one from an above-ground diesel fuel tank that leaked; and a former chemical storage site containing organochlorine pesticides. Organochlorine pesticides were used extensively from the 1940s through the 1960s in agriculture and mosquito control. Containing DDT, organochlorine pesticides were linked with increased risks of hormone-related cancers, including breast, prostate, stomach and lung.
Another affordable housing project is on the horizon roughly 15 miles up the Keys on Lower Sugarloaf Key.
In late December, the Monroe County Planning Commission unanimously approved a major conditional use permit for 88 units of affordable housing on Lower Sugarloaf Key called the Dockside and Landings apartments.
The project has been supported by local business owners and local Chambers of Commerce but criticized residents by who live near the proposed project for being too dense.