A 280-unit affordable housing project on Stock Island is now complete and 100% of the units have been leased, a critical step in providing much-needed housing to the Lower Florida Keys’ workforce.
Miami-based real estate investment and development company Integra Investments has completed construction of Wrecker’s Cay Apartments, the largest workforce housing community in the Florida Keys in more than 50 years.
The project has been six years in the making. The project was first proposed as a market-rate townhome project, but Integra changed course and worked with the Monroe County government on a series land-use agreements to make Wrecker’s Cay an affordable housing project, according to Integra Investments principal Victor Ballestas.
The project is made up of 70 units for low-income residents, 98 median-income units and 112 moderate-income units on 9 acres on Second Street. The project was privately funded, according to Ballestas.
Integra Investments hosted an official grand-opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wreckers Cay on April 14. The event included supporters, neighbors, civic leaders and city officials. Wrecker’s Cay Apartments aids in combating the Keys’ significant shortage of affordable housing for the area’s low- to moderate-income workforce. This is especially critical as housing prices have soared in recent years.
Wrecker’s Cay Apartments will promote greater workforce stability in the marketplace to serve the bustling local economy of Key West, according to Integra. The project is 100% leased and has a waitlist with roughly 230 people, according to Ballestas.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Wrecker’s Cay Apartments, an important project that builds a stronger footprint for workforce housing in the Florida Keys,” Ballestas said. “We are proud to have worked alongside county leaders, and thank them for their mutual commitment to delivering Wrecker’s Cay to the community. This development is a testament to Integra’s commitment to Key West and to providing high-quality and affordable housing options for Florida’s workforce.”
Designed by PQH Group, the development features a variety of floor plans, including one-, two,- and three-bedroom apartments. Wrecker’s Cay Apartments is equipped with a host of amenities, including a children’s playground, fitness center, a clubroom with a catering kitchen, an expansive pavilion with an outdoor kitchen and a resort-style pool.
“I am super, super proud of this project,” Ballestas said. “It doesn’t feel like your typical workforce project. I think this is good for the community.”
The rents vary depending on income level. A one-bedroom unit at the low-income level is $1,640 a month and a two-bedroom unit leases for $1,845 a month. There are no three bedroom units at the low-income level. A one-bedroom unit at the medium-income level rents for $2,050 a month, a two-bedroom leases for $2,300 a month and a three-bedroom unit leases for $2,563 a month. Moderate-income level one-bedroom units rent for $2,460 a month, a two-bedroom rents for $2,769 a month and a three-bedroom unit leases for $3,075 a month.
Integra Investments, through its subsidiary Integra Marinas, recently expanded its Stock Island holdings with the acquisition of the neighboring Perry Marina, the largest deepwater marina in the Keys.
Wrecker’s Cay is one of several larger affordable housing projects that have been completed in the past several years; some are currently under construction to help ease the burden of the Florida Keys growing affordable housing crisis.
The 208-unit Quarry Apartments was completed roughly four years ago on Big Coppitt Key, and the Key West Housing Authority-operated, 103-unit Garden View apartments on Stock Island is nearing completion, with two of the buildings recently receiving their certificates of occupancy. The third building is close to completion and the Housing Authority hopes to have ribbon-cutting event on the project in the next 30 to 45 days, Housing Authority Director Randy Sterling said.
Construction on the 126-unit The Lofts of Bahama Village is scheduled to begin this fall. The project is housed on 3 acres of City of Key West-owned property on the Truman Waterfront. In The Lofts project, 28 of the 126 units will be offered for homeownership.