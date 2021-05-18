Tim Dorsey, a bestselling author and former reporter and editor at The Tampa Tribune, loves his state. He said he had a great childhood and grew up in a great time and place: Florida in the 1960s.
Back then, Dorsey said, things were a bit safer and he could carry money from his paper route after dark. Nowadays, he doesn’t think you should do that. He spent countless hours riding his bike around, getting to know the scenery.
“I would just ride all over the place and see stuff,” Dorsey said. “I’d just go outside without any electronic gadgets — we didn’t have any back then — and just get to know the place like the back of my hand.”
Since then, Dorsey has traded his bike for a car, but still enjoys traveling around his home state in search of new and unique places to explore.
He first visited the Florida Keys in 1988 and fell in love with them. Dorsey said the Keys are like “Florida squared.” He is now a full-time resident of Plantation Key, making his living writing novels starring the same chaotic protagonist he’s been following since his first book came out in 1999, Serge A. Storms. Storms is an anti-hero of sorts; he’s savvy, has an encyclopedic knowledge of Florida history and can easily be triggered into a psychopathic rage to enact vigilante justice.
The next installment of the Storms series, “Mermaid Confidential,” will come out in January and is set in the Keys. Dorsey’s character evolved out of an idea he had for a villain. Originally, he wanted to write a more conventional hero and sidekick, but Storms eventually became the focus of his writing. The character was partially inspired by events that Dorsey saw and heard about in his time as a journalist. He recalls one instance when a man, in a drug-induced fugue state, climbed up on a large green sign on the side of a highway. Police responded and when the man came out of his haze, not knowing where he was, “he began ranting about Florida and the way it’s going and the way it used to be.” Television crews documented the scene.
The highway ranter is one example of what could be considered part of the popular trope of the “Florida Man,” a stereotype that has grown out of bizarre news headlines and stories of Florida residents involved in reckless and oftentimes injury-inducing behavior. Asked if any of that trope went into the making of Storms, Dorsey said “yes and no.”
“Basically I was chronicling Florida weirdness,” Dorsey said. “Florida Man is usually a product of the Darwin Awards in that they do really dumb stuff, whereas my character is hyper-intelligent.”
Between exploits, Storms will often drive to a historic Florida landmark and delve into its past. Dorsey shares this hobby with his character. Traveling around Florida to research historical sites and talk with his fellow Floridians are part of the process that goes into his books.
“The more books I write, the more opportunities I have to travel around for tours or research,” Dorsey said. “The ability to visit places and spend time and enjoy my passion for digging into Florida, that has fed the books.”
During his travels, Dorsey talks to locals and learns about hidden-gem locations to visit. He was afraid at first that he was boring readers with his Florida history nerdom. But he learned through reader feedback that it is actually a big selling point and some readers even use the books as guides for their own travel around the state.
“I guess I just let myself go wherever my curiosity goes. It’s not like a work day at all. It’s just like I’m going to travel to an area and then just drop anchor and spend a few days just poking around. I’ll see what I like in the area and try out some of the cuisine and find some of the local watering holes,” Dorsey said.
He recently paid a few visits to Ramrod Key for snorkeling trips. He ended up hanging out and talking with some of the staff of the tours as well as patrons and employees at a local Cuban cafe. His new acquaintances told him about some landmarks and unmarked trails on the island.
“I would never have found this stuff without them,” Dorsey said. “It’s almost like I’m still a journalist in a way. I’ll bring my notebook and see what they’re talking about.”
Dorsey was born in Indiana but was brought to Florida at age 1. His earliest memories are in the state and he considers himself a native Floridian. Some childhood memories that Dorsey recounts are, to someone from outside the state, quintessentially Florida.
He describes going to fish off the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach and seeing hammerhead sharks examining his lure. Another memory involves him and a friend, as two small children, going to a state park to kayak and slapping the water with their paddles, shooing alligators away.
“We weren’t afraid of alligators,” Dorsey said. “You could see their little eyes coming to investigate you.”
Dorsey’s first forays into journalism were in high school at his school paper. He always knew he wanted to write for a living and journalism was a way to build up his craft. He attended Auburn University and started as a reporter at the Auburn Plainsman student newspaper as a freshman. By senior year, he was the paper’s editor. He graduated in 1983 and began working as a reporter at the Alabama Journal, an evening paper that was based in Montgomery, but has since closed. He then got a job in 1987 as a general assignment reporter at The Tampa Tribune and served in a number of roles there, including as a political reporter at the Tallahassee bureau and a copy editor. He was the paper’s night metro editor from 1994 to 1999 and then made the leap to novels.
Dorsey knew he wanted to write fiction, but also loved newspapers and thought that if he wasn’t able to take up writing novels, the news business would still be satisfactory for him.
“Every day was something new. You never knew what it was going to be,” Dorsey said. “You had a front row seat to whatever was happening in the community.”
The economics of newspapers today are quite different than when Dorsey was a part of the industry. The financial landscape of the internet has not been kind to them as big tech companies suck up more and more ad revenue, taking it away from local reporting outlets. Dorsey recalls when he was still in the industry, corporations that owned papers began making cuts to staff in an effort to save profit margins at the expense of quality, in-depth reporting.
“I saw a lessening of coverage and a lessening of in-depth coverage,” Dorsey said.
The biggest loss, according to Dorsey, has been the long-form investigative pieces that fewer papers are able to do now. Such pieces take time to report on and write, and fewer outlets have the staff to take reporters off assignments and allow them to commit weeks to one big story. But to Dorsey, these economic struggles don’t mean the work that journalists do is any less important.
“I think engaging in journalism, or mainly just getting the right information, it’s almost an obligation to be a good citizen,” Dorsey said.
Dorsey doesn’t deny the convenience of reading news online, and does so himself, but he said people should choose to go to those websites instead of getting news from their friend’s Facebook comments, which he says contributes to “confirmation bias.” As far as the actual content of news articles, and the quality of reporting, Dorsey said the news posted online by newspapers is more or less the same quality as when they were exclusively in print.
Even before the pandemic popularized the term “remote work,” Dorsey was writing his novels and, in a sense, working remotely. Since 1999, he has worked independently on his novels. Now, he’s doing the same thing from his home in the Keys. The only difference now, he said, is that he could walk out his door and be at the ocean within five minutes. He has to resist the urge to do so while he’s working.