Thursday, May 5, marked 85 years since one of Key West’s most known and historic bars assumed its current location on the corner of Duval and Greene streets.
Recently, Donna Edwards, brand manager for Sloppy Joe’s, was asked what the bar planned to do to celebrate.
“What we do every day, which is we throw a party,” she said.
The bar has been a special place to many over the years, and a destination to some who live overseas but frequent Key West.
“I think we stay true to our roots,” Edwards said. “Our staff go out of their way to make a customer feel at home. We feel like we’re family and we feel like our customers are too.”
Edwards said Sloppy Joe’s is known worldwide, and some staff even have regulars who they know from other countries. That’s aided by the bar’s employee retention. The longest running server, Kit, has worked there for 42 years. Another, Rita, is coming up on 35.
“Our building is iconic,” Edwards said. “It’s been photographed and seen around the world.”
The bar’s origins go back to the time of prohibition, which according to Sloppy Joe’s written history was “looked on as an amusing exercise dreamed up by the government” in Key West. Joe Russell was one such person who ran a speakeasy on Front Street, where noted scotch drinker Ernest Hemingway would stop by to purchase liquor. The two became longtime friends. When Hemingway first arrived in Key West, he would try and cash his large royalty checks at a bank on Front Street, Edwards said. But because of his apparently slovenly look, the bank manager didn’t believe he would be in legitimate possession of a check of that size. Hemingway instead walked over to Russell’s bar and had him cash them.
Prohibition was repealed on Dec. 5, 1933 and Russell moved the business to a legitimate saloon on Greene Street called the Blind Pig, in the location that now houses Capt. Tony’s Saloon. The rent on the property was $3 per week. It was renamed the Silver Slipper when it added a dance floor, with whiskey for 15 cents.
Hemingway was the one who suggested Russell change the name to Sloppy Joe’s. He was inspired by a bar in Havana, owned by Jose Garcia Rios, sometimes called Joe. The floor at that bar was always covered with melted ice, and patrons would tell Jose that he was running a “sloppy place,” hence the name came to be.
Sloppy Joe’s moved up the street to its current location on May 5, 1937. It was due to a $1 rent increase that Russell refused to pay. Instead, the former Victoria Restaurant (owned by the Spanish immigrant Juan Farto) was up for sale. Russell bought the location on the corner of Greene and Duval street for $2,500.
According to written history, the bar never actually closed during the move. Customers just picked up their drinks and carried them over, along with a piece of furniture.
Russel lived until 1941, when he died of a heart attack at 53. He was Hemingway’s boat pilot and fishing partner for 12 years and inspired the character Freddy, owner of Freddy’s Bar, in "To Have and Have Not."
Hemingway departed Key West for Cuba in 1939, leaving a number of personal things in a house next to Sloppy Joe’s. Once the house sold, those items were moved to a back room in Sloppy Joe’s, where they stayed until 1962, a year after Hemingway’s suicide, when his widow, Mary Welsh Hemingway, came to take them.
Among the items were royalty checks, unfinished manuscripts, parts of the original manuscript for "To Have and Have Not" and letters. Some of the items were given to the then-owner of Sloppy Joe’s, Stan Smith. The skis that were found in the back room are still on display today. There’s a picture wall in the bar still, with photos from throughout Hemingway’s life. And one of his fishing poles hangs in the bar too, Edwards said.
Just as all bars were in Key West, Sloppy Joe’s was closed for a time at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. Edwards said a lot of work was done on the building in that time. The bar was sanded, things were painted and cleaned up.
“But people said ‘oh it looks the same,’” Edwards said. “Part of it is cleaning it up but also keeping it the same. Change is something we don’t want, we always want to look like Sloppy Joe’s.”
Edwards has worked there for 20 years, and said in that time, it’s retained the “same old charms.”