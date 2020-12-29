Zack Seemiller may hold the Key West record for the fastest song ever composed.
“I’m part of you ... you’re part of me ... maybe the best part ... you’re harmony.”
These are some of the endearing lyrics to his favorite song, “Harmony,” which Zack Seemiller wrote to his daughter. He said that song came to him in less than a minute.
“I’ve never not had music in my life,” he said.
Seemiller, who defines himself “as an entertainer before anything else,” grew up in Pittsburgh where music was a part of his life from the beginning. He even recalls singing on long car rides as a young boy on his way to visit various family members at their houses.
He’s loved songs that told stories from the time he can remember. “I’m folk musician. I was always into story songs. Harry Chapin is one of my favorites.” He added Chaplin, who was both a musical storyteller and a humanitarian, was the greatest influence upon his life.
Toward the later part of Seemiller’s high school years, he began getting into bands. He in fact, remembers, with a chuckle, the only gig they could get early on was at the club his dad owned.
His parents were kind of worried about their son, his dream of music and desire to be a musician, because they were kind of worried how he would make a living for himself.
He headed out west upon graduation, and went to the Musicians Institute for Music as a singer in California. It was there, his gift was further affirmed.
“That taught me that I was as good as anyone,” said Seemiller.
He recollected there were some 800 guitar players, but there were only 25 singers at the school. He found that somebody with his talents was a necessity with those kinds of numbers.
However, when he was out there he found in Los Angeles, musicians have to pay to play, which drove him back east.
“I went to Myrtle Beach [South Carolina] and I started gigging. I started finding instead of paying to play gigs, I came back to the east coast and I’m getting paid to play,” he said.
It was during his time there, he wrote one of his first songs, a jingle they recorded and played on the radio for a beach wear store. “Terrible,” said Seemiller before bursting into laughter.
Seemiller, who has always wanted to live on an island and was always drawn to water, found his way to Key West. He remembers his humble beginnings and the time he lived in a tent behind Blue Heaven. It was there he penned the lyrics, “Another night in the plastic.”
He and four others formed the band, “Grooveyard,” and eventually they were able to cut their first original CD, “Live on the Rock,” while playing at the Schooner Wharf Bar back in 1993.
They toured together throughout Europe and America for the next 10 years, while still being based out of Key West. They first began in Germany knocking on doors and seeking opportunities. Once they became known, his hand played at everything from little Irish bars to American Army bases.
Seemiller, who prides himself in being able to find the positive in almost any situation, fondly remembers those times touring Europe while saying they were not the most financially rewarding, however, it was rewarding in terms of the memories.
The band broke up like a lot of bands do, which left Seemiller in a time of uncertainty. That is when he picked up a guitar and learned how to play it out of necessity. Shortly thereafter, he got a call from Sloppy Joes asking if he could play solo. Overjoyed, he said yes.
Since then he has raised a family, recorded a few albums and he has played music live every day. However, now, he is also switching it up a little and doing some stand-up comedy, too, which is something he said he never has seen anyone really do before. He has a show coming up on Jan. 29 called, “Rock Star Comedian.” The premise of the show is, “One man, one microphone, two dreams.”
He said he sees himself as a funny guy and a good 40% of his shows are banter to begin with. The show in January will just be a platform to give folks a little bit better chance to know what to expect.
Most of his comedy he does is improv, or as it calls it, “observational humor,” which he stated is the real true comedy now and it was born out of the fact he hates dead air. He jokingly said while this can be “kind of dangerous,” he feels strongly as long as somebody is on stage, they ought to be entertaining.
“I feel comfortable with that guitar, but when I put down that guitar, 15 to 20 minutes of people not laughing, is longer than you think,” said Seemiller with a sentiment of sudden seriousness. “That’s where I am headed towards a little bit more. I want to explore my potential more with just entertaining when it comes to comedy for sure.”
Seemiller continues to entertain audiences, bartenders, and even himself he said and he can be seen doing his thing at the Hog’s Breath, Ram’s Head, Margaritaville, Willy T’s, Rick’s and the Smokin’ Tuna, just too name a few. He continues playing solo, with others, such as Caffeine Carl (Wagoner) and his son, Kai, most recently.
Kai, who is now 21, plays sometimes with his Dad and Seemiller sees the experience as being like an unexplainable dream, he said.
“It’s probably my favorite things to do, period,” he said. “Our voices together, are just something ... it’s family.
“It’s something that’s a gift,” added Seemiller who has a daughter and two sons.
He continues to live his dream in Key West and in the summers, he tours on the east coast. He also continues to write songs “that just come to him,” he said. That is how he describes how the song-writing process works for him. He said “there is something behind me, driving me,” as sometimes he performs as many as three shows a day. While laughing, he said he is also driven by making money because he likes to eat, travel, and he has one son in a private college.
“It’s just a passion for performing,” Seemiller said. “I am what you call, truly blessed. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve never not wanted to go to work. I’m playing the same songs I’ve been playing for 30 years and I still love it. I get on my bike, ride to one gig, and then about 30 feet down the road I’m setting up my guitar at another gig. I’m doing what I love to do.”
And If someone were to write a song about his life, what would it be called? “The show must go on,” he replied.