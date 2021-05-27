A major water rescue attempt was taking place Thursday afternoon 16 miles south of Key West, well beyond Florida’s Coral Reef, according to U.S. Coast Guard.
Details were incomplete, but Lt. Kat Brodie of Coast Guard Station Sector Key West said six sea-faring vessels or aircraft were sent to the scene where “multiple people were in the water” at that Atlantic Ocean location.
“This is a pretty big case,” Brodie said. “I can’t verify the number of people or how many people are alive or deceased.”
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Resolute, with its home port in St. Petersburg, was diverted to the scene along with a 45-foot medium response boat from the Key West Station.
A Navy Marlin aircraft, MH-60 helicopter from the air station in Clearwater, and a Coast Guard helicopter from Miami also were dispatched to the rescue scene.
For more on this developing story, check for updates at http://www.keysnews.com.