A 61-year-old Stock Island man was arrested Friday morning for attempting to kidnap a 19-year-old woman walking to work.
Steven Greg Hamley was charged with attempted kidnapping, battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
There were no serious injuries reported.
Deputies Freddy Rodriguez and Christian Deen responded to 2nd Avenue on Stock Island at approximately 11:15 a.m. where they met the victim. She stated she was walking to work when an older man in his 50s or 60s with shoulder length hair in a gold-colored vehicle stopped and asked her if she would help him look for a dog. She stated the suspect then got out of the vehicle and attempted to forcefully put her in the vehicle, Linhardt said.
Deputy Deen saw a gold-colored SUV at a convenience store on Stock Island earlier. The Deputies went to the store and reviewed their security footage. The driver of that vehicle matched the victim’s description. The Deputies put out a be-on-the-lookout alert for the vehicle, a Honda CR-V, and later found it in a parking lot at the Perry Hotel. The registered owner came back as Hamley. Hamley’s driver’s license picture matched the victim’s description as well as the suspect seen in the convenience store security footage, Linhardt said.
Hamely walked up to his vehicle. The Deputies stated they were conducting an investigation and asked him about the incident with a female pedestrian earlier that day. Hamley admitted to previously asking a “pretty girl” walking down the street about a missing dog, Linhardt said.
Detective Boyd Williams asked the victim if she would be willing to identify Hamley. She did so and stated she was 100 percent sure Hamley was the attacker.
Approximately 2.3 grams marijuana and a pipe were found in Hamley’s vehicle. Hamley was taken to jail.