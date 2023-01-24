A Hialeah man died Saturday after being ejected from a boat he was captaining off Tavernier, and authorities were still searching Monday for a commercial fishing vessel and its crew that struck a sailboat, causing one man to be hospitalized on Friday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to a single vessel accident bayside of Tavernier Key at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender.

