To say that the Florida Keys has a substance issue would be an understatement.
Whether done recreationally, self-medicating to cope with mental health or unexpected life issues, substance use — and abuse — is one of the most severe legal and criminal facets of Monroe County.
Let’s not forget: They got their start moving lighthouses.
To get the gist, one has to look no further than the world’s largest adult-themed homecoming festival — Fantasy Fest — which ended last Saturday night.
From the night Sloppy Joe Russell offered free rum, gin and other speakeasy libations to patrons moving his furnishings to where his famed namesake watering-hole continues to flourish — the Florida Keys have never looked back.
But there is an ugly underbelly to the party-all-year mentality our island city has carefully crafted, cultivated and perfected over the decades.
Anything doesn't go.
Once our friends board the ferry, take A1A home, or get on a big ‘ole jet airliner 'til next year, we are here.
Last week, we discussed the stressors that can cause people to make bad — even fatal — life decisions. Key among those stressors was housing insecurity affecting our workforce families — possibly the single-most important group of people that keep the pressure-cooker that is the Florida Keys’ economy humming.
But the stressor list doesn’t end with housing insecurity.
Others, like food and utility insecurity — any issues that can lead people to panic and worry and try to figure out what to do — can add to those problems.
Particularly when children are involved.
In this week’s installment, we are looking at the X-factor: coping skills.
How do workers deal with not knowing they will have a roof over the heads of the families? Where is the school teacher and his or her child's next meal coming from if they lost their refrigerator and everything in it during Hurricane Ian?
And despite massive food destruction caused by flooded appliances and power outages, Monroe Country has still been excluded from the emergency D-SNAP nutrition program specifically designed to help in instances like this, already approved in other counties lesser-effected throughout Florida.
The answer, unfortunately, is coping.
And whether your particular skill set is yoga, running, jogging — or using heroin — all seek solace in what makes them feel whole.
A cigarette break. A glass of wine. A beer or three at the end of the shift to knock off the edge.
In many cases, it could be taking a couple of pills or, in extreme cases, mainlining opioids laced with Fentanyl.
That's not to suggest the first several examples are gateway drugs, although some mental health professionals might disagree.
But it points to a discussion that's needed.
“While we wouldn’t really consider it substance abuse, per se, we did see more people self-medicating during the panic,” said Maureen Dunleavy of the Guidance Center. “Maybe another beer here, another rum there. … It happens.”
But, as with pasta: moderation is key.
But the illicit drugs, that is where the real issue with fentanyl resides.
You can practice moderation. But by then, it could be too late.
Look back at the history of the Florida Keys: In the 1960s it was weed. In the '70s, those coping and hoping to extend the party switched to synthetic narcotics like quulaudes.
And that is where the real problem began.
Then in the '80s, '90s and beyond, suppliers starting mixing things in 55-gallon drums and batch tubs using acetone and now Fentanyl.
Naturally, people got greedy. If you had a kilo of cocaine and you could increase the yield, the money went farther.
In the '80s and beyond, suppliers started using things like acetone, talcum powder and even gypsum to produce the modern version of bath-tub gin.
And then, they got smart.
Or so they thought.
Many decided they could become Walter, aka “Heisenberg,” White from the TV show "Breaking Bad."
If the goal was to build a better mousetrap to kill the vermin, they succeeded.
One of the major issues was that when you cut a product like cocaine, it resulted with higher-yield, but lesser-quality.
You lost customers.
“We used a number of things to increase yield” said one anonymous manufacturer who recently passed away.
“Talc, gypsum even flour. Anything could be used to increase yields, but then customers would buy less,” he said. “The problem is this kills people, and many times they don’t even know fentanyl is in there. I am not proud of what I do (did), but it put food on the table and my kids through school. But ultimately, the goal should be to service my clients and have them come back. With fentanyl, that didn’t always happen.”
And that is where fentanyl comes in.
And it is a little too good.
And it is here.
An exceedingly strong opoid, fentanyl is a very powerful, very inexpensive drug, according to Maureen Dunleavy of the Guidance Care Center.
“Fentanyl is very good at people getting addicted,” said Dunleavy. “It is what made opiods so powerful in the pain-managment industry. And users want to chase that feeling, even though they don’t know that is what it is. They are willing to do almost anything — lie, cheat and even steal from family and friends. And it is so powerful, it will kill you with little — if any — no resistance.”
Fentanyl is so powerful that even coming in contact with a small amount can induce death.
“There is no fight or struggle response with your body,” said Dunleavy. “Your heart stops. You stop breathing. And that is it.”
Monroe County Sherriff Rick Ramsay has been seeing a concerning influx of the drug over the past several years, and sees it trending from outside elements with individuals bringing it in from open western borders and South Florida counties.
“Over the weekend we just had another large fentanyl bust,” said Ramsay. A traffic stop with Monroe County Sheriff's Office K9 Coral yielded more than four ounces of fentanyl
How much is that? Four ounces of that drug could potentially kill every man, woman and child in Monroe County.
“Fentanyl is becoming one of the biggest issues law enforcement issues we are having to deal with in regard to illegal drug seizures and overdoses,” said Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman at a recent meeting.
“I would like to see us dedicate as many resources to [Key West Police] Chief [Sean] Brandenberg as possible to really try to get this under control, and reach out to Sherriff Ramsay to see how we can be of help," Kaufman said.
The one hope, and thanks to programs like the Guidance Center of The Florida Keys, is that families may request NARCAN kits free of charge.
“Every first aid kit should have a NARCAN kit,” said Dunleavy.”They are available free of charge at all of our locations, and all of our first responders carry them. When somebody is suspected of overdosing with fentanyl, NARCAN, either administered nasally or intramuscularly, can provide literally life-saving seconds to help bring that patient back to life.”
Dunleavy stressed that the program is a no-harm, no-foul setup. Names are only collected to bill the government departments providing funding for the kits.
In case of a medial emergency, dial 911. But for information on mental health resources available for Monroe County residents, call the Guidance Care Center of the Florida Keys at 305 434-7660.