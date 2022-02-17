A multi-unit apartment building in the City of Marathon has been found to require “significant structural repairs” that are a matter-of-life safety concern, and the building has been declared uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials.
The property owner has been instructed to relocate the tenants, the city stated Thursday night. The city has been in communication with the owners of the property in the Coco Plum neighborhood and has given the owners 15 days to find a new home for the tenants. The city issued a press release on the issue on Thursday night but did not list a specific address.
The city passed an ordinance requiring re-certification of multistory buildings, 17 years and older, in January. The ordinance was in response to the tragedy in Surfside, Florida that killed 98 people.
The City of Marathon has been sending letters to property owners advising them of the recertification of structures, concentrating on the “oldest and tallest” structures first, city officials said Thursday. The process requires property owners to hire state-certified structural engineers to inspect multistory buildings and file a report with the city.
“The owners of the building have been quite cooperative,” said Marathon City Manager George Garrett. “We are working with them in order to find affordable housing solutions for their tenants.”
The report concerning the Coco Plum 16-unit property was filed with the city on Tuesday, Feb. 15. “It is my professional opinion, due to the extent of structural damage to the building, the building is not safe for occupancy until repairs are completed,” wrote Nestor Cueto of Cueto Engineering in Miami.
“The system worked as designed and residents of the building are being safely relocated before a tragedy can occur,” said Garrett.