A Marathon building inspector has determined that the 16 apartments located at 1655 Overseas Highway in Marathon are structurally unsafe and the buildings cannot be occupied at this time. This does not mean that the buildings have been condemned, the city stated in a press release on Friday.
The inspection, which took place during two days on April 18 and April 20, was triggered by a balcony collapse on April 15, the city stated.
“Of course, we will continue to work with St. Columba Church and its tenants,” City Manager George Garrett said. “And our Fire Rescue staff will help tenants safely remove their belongings starting next week.”
The building was deemed “structurally unsafe for the specified use for continued occupancy,” according to a report prepared by RAF Structural Engineering LLC of Big Pine Key. The first floor was found to be in “poor condition,” and more issues were observed on the second-floor apartments. In addition to spalling and cracking on the remaining balconies, the main structural columns and beams require immediate concrete repair, according to the building inspector.
In 2021, the City of Marathon passed a resolution requiring inspections of multi-story buildings that are more than 17 years old. Since passing the law, the City of Marathon has identified four commercial properties, including the St. Columba apartments, with structural issues that necessitated vacating the buildings.
“The City of Marathon takes public safety very seriously,” said Garrett. “Our Building Department will redouble its efforts to complete the inspections of the older buildings in our community to ensure the well-being of all our residents and visitors.”
A more detailed story will be in the Tuesday May 2 version of The Keys Citizen.