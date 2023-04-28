A Marathon building inspector has determined that the 16 apartments located at 1655 Overseas Highway in Marathon are structurally unsafe and the buildings cannot be occupied at this time. This does not mean that the buildings have been condemned, the city stated in a press release on Friday.

The inspection, which took place during two days on April 18 and April 20, was triggered by a balcony collapse on April 15, the city stated.

