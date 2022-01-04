Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested recently-elected Marathon City Councilman Trevor John Wofsey on a domestic battery charge Monday night after he reportedly slapped his wife in the ear.
"Wofsey did commit the offense of battery (domestic) unwanted touch or strike in violation of F.S.S. 784.03.1a1 by knowingly and unlawfully striking his wife of 20 years and mother of his children Paige R. Wofsey against her with an open palm to the left ear causing superficial injuries," the Sheriff's Office arrest report stated.
The arresting deputy responded to a home 650 60th Street Gulf in the City of Marathon at about 10 p.m. in reference to a domestic altercation in progress, the arrest report stated.
Upon arrival, the deputy met with Paige R. Wofsey, who told the deputy that she and her husband had been involved in an altercation. Trevor Wofsey told deputies his wife punched him in the face while he was asleep.
Deputies booked Trevor Wofsey into jail on a misdemeanor count of battery, according to authorities. Wofsey, a postal worker, was elected to the Marathon City Council in November.
On Tuesday, the city of Marathon issued a press release on the arrest.
“This is a very serious charge and we are investigating the circumstances and the potential consequences to present to the Marathon City Council a the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” said Marathon City Manager George Garrett said in the press release.
The City of Marathon Charter has provisions for suspending an elected official, as well as forfeiture of office.
“My office will present all the options available to the council,” said City Attorney Steve Williams.
A complete version of this story will be in Wednesday's print and online editions of The Key west Citizen.