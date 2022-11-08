Robyn Still, Lynn Landry, Jeff Smith and Kenny Matlock were elected to the Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from among the nine residents who ran for office.
With results available around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe County Supervisor of Election website showed Still captured 15.66%, 931 votes, while Landry garnered 15.65% of the votes — second by a margin of one vote. Jeff Smith had 902 votes and Kenny Matlock had 714. Matlock can trace his roots in the Keys to 175 years ago.
Missing out on a seat were James Michael Leonard and Kevin Macaulay, followed by Richard Tamborrino, Wayne Quarberg and Ingrid Tyree.
The top vote-getters will join incumbent Luis Gonzalez, first elected in November 2018, on council. Landry, Smith and Still will serve three-year terms, while Matlock will fill the remainder of the two-year term of Trevor Woofsey, as determined by Matlock having the least amount of votes among the four top vote-getters.
In the incorporated City of Marathon, 9,271 voters cast ballots. That area extends from the east end of the Seven-Mile Bridge at approximately Mile Marker 47 to the west end of Tom’s Harbors Bridge, at Mile Marker 60.
The officials being replaced are Councilmen John Bartus, Steven Cook and Dan Zieg, who served the maximum amount of time as specified in the city charter.
The new council will take the oath of office at the first council meeting after the election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
In neighboring Key Colony Beach, Beth Ramsay-Vickrey bested Freddie Foster and John DeNeale, with Ramsay-Vickrey taking 42% of the vote.