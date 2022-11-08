Robyn Still, Lynn Landry, Jeff Smith and Kenny Matlock were elected to the Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from among the nine residents who ran for office.

With results available around 7:30 p.m., the Monroe County Supervisor of Election website showed Still captured 15.66%, 931 votes, while Landry garnered 15.65% of the votes — second by a margin of one vote. Jeff Smith had 902 votes and Kenny Matlock had 714. Matlock can trace his roots in the Keys to 175 years ago.