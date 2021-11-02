In what was essentially the only political race in Monroe County this year, both an anticipated re-election of one candidate and a late-entry newcomer among the three remaining candidates for the final seat emerged.
Two Marathon City Council seats were in play in this election and seats are at-large, meaning that regardless of the number of candidates, the top vote-getters are elected to those two open seats.
Marathon voters resoundingly re-elected incumbent Mayor Luis Gonzalez, who had the highest vote total at 41%. He was seeking his second term on the council. A new mayor will be determined from the council for the new year.
Surprisingly, political newcomer and U.S. Postal worker Trevor Wofsey, who joined the race late and raised the least funds, came in second with just over 28% of the vote, earning the second seat and replacing Mark Senmartin, who had termed out.
Also surprising was that property owner and manager Greg Coldiron, who had the highest name recognition of the three newcomers, but also the most citywide controversy for a variety of property management complaints, came in last in the voting. Real estate agent Jody “Lynny” Del Gaizo came in third, with almost 21% of the vote.
There are 6,290 registered voters in Marathon and total ballots cast was 1,848, or around 30%. Mail balloting accounted for 653 votes, while another 295 votes were cast early. Early voting ran from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
Only Marathon and the City of Layton were holding elections this year, which typically reduces voter turnout.