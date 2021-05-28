A leak on the 30-inch water transmission main in Marathon is causing widespread low and no pressure throughout the Lower Keys, according to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
The leak is putting an additional strain on the system, and Lower Keys residents and visitors are asked to limit all water use to only essential uses, such as drinking and basic hygiene.
Also, the FKAA asks the publice to refrain from non-essential uses such as washing cars, boats and running washing machines or dishwashers, and irrigation systems scheduled to run should be turned off temporarily.
The restrictions will be in place until further notice, according to the FKAA.
For further updates, visit http://www.fkaa.com.