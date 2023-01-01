Federal authorities have been busy on New Year's Day interdicting migrants, and the sheer number of migrants in one day has led to the National Park Service to close Fort Jefferson for several days to treat and process the migrants on the remote island.

More than 160 Cuban migrants have been encountered today in the Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local law enforcement partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight, Chief Border Protection Officer Walter Slosar said as of Sunday morning. The number grew throughout the day.

