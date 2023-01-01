Federal authorities have been busy on New Year's Day interdicting migrants, and the sheer number of migrants in one day has led to the National Park Service to close Fort Jefferson for several days to treat and process the migrants on the remote island.
More than 160 Cuban migrants have been encountered today in the Florida Keys. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state, and local law enforcement partners responded to 10 migrant landings since midnight, Chief Border Protection Officer Walter Slosar said as of Sunday morning. The number grew throughout the day.
There were reports on Sunday of as many as 300 Cuban migrants in the area between the Marquesas Keys and Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, according to several law enforcement sources.
“Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast (HSTF-SE) is aware of multiple migrant landings this weekend on Dry Tortugas National Park and the Marquesas," Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District and director of Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast said in a statement Sunday.
"The U.S. Coast Guard and partner federal, state and local components in HSTF-SE are coordinating efforts to recover the individuals currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands. They will be removed, provided food, water and any basic first aid they may need before being transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys. From there, they will be transported for processing by regional U.S. Border Patrol stations to determine their legal status to remain in the United States or be processed for removal and repatriation to their country of origin. Irregular, illegal maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. Do not take to the seas.”
Those landings have impacted tourists visiting Fort Jefferson, which is part of the National Park Service. The National Park service issued an advisory on Sunday afternoon.
"On January 2 at 8 a.m., Dry Tortugas National Park will temporarily close to public access while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate, provide care for and coordinate transport to Key West for approximately 300 migrants who arrived in the park over the past couple of days," the press release stated. "The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants. Concession-operated ferry and sea plane services are temporarily suspended.
"Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park. Park first responders provide food, water and basic medical attention until the Department of Homeland Security arrives and takes the lead.
"While the park is closed, vessels may seek safe harbor in the designated areas within the one nautical mile anchoring zone around Garden Key, including Bird Key Harbor.
"There will be no visitor services available while the closure is in effect and emergency services will be extremely limited.
"All closures will remain in place until further notice. Please check “Alerts” on the park website for current information. For more information about Dry Tortugas National Park, visit nps.gov/drto."
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge returned 80 migrants to Cuba on Saturday, following interdictions off Florida's coast, according to the Coast Guard."
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,076 Cuban migrants compared to 6,182 in fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019 and 259 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2018, according to the Coast Guard.
In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest migrant nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boat lift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
The mass migration is fueled by a complex mix of economic and political turmoil, exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.
In November, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.
The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.
This a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.