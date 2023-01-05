The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have completed removing and processing more than 400 Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, but it was still unclear Thursday when the fort will reopen to the public.
Federal officials completed processing the migrants and removed all of their men and vessels from the Civil War-era fort late Wednesday, Jan. 4. The plan was to take the migrants to Key West and then into Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the Coast Guard.
However, the next daunting task will be to remove the more than 30 homemade rafts and boats, commonly called chugs, from the islands inside the Dry Tortugas park, which was closed to the public on Sunday. There are more than a dozen chugs littering the beach at Garden Key, which houses the docks, beaches and Fort Jefferson. The Coast Guard has begun discussions with the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior on removal, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal.
Removing the vessels will be an expensive task as the chugs will have to be placed on barges and taken back to the Florida Keys or mainland Florida for disposal.
National Park Service representatives did not return multiple phone calls, texts and emails from the Keys Citizen on Thursday about when the park will reopen and when the chugs will be removed.
The official total number of Cuban migrants from Friday to Monday was 427 at Fort Jefferson, 59 in the Marquesas and 326 in the mainland Florida Keys, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal.