The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have completed removing and processing more than 400 Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, but it was still unclear Thursday when the fort will reopen to the public.

Federal officials completed processing the migrants and removed all of their men and vessels from the Civil War-era fort late Wednesday, Jan. 4. The plan was to take the migrants to Key West and then into Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the Coast Guard.

