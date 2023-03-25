For the past 15 years, Reef Relief Executive Director Mil McCleary has been one of the strongest advocates in the Florida Keys for protecting water quality and the Pied Piper of the coral reef, as each year he and the group have helped thousands of Keys youth become better stewards of the oceans.

In McCleary’s 15th year, Reef Relief is about to launch one of its most important endeavors, a partnership with the City of Key West to decrease plastic usage on the island through a voluntary program. Reef Relief will be conducting voluntary audits of local businesses’ use of plastic and rating the businesses in a three-tier system, with the third tier being plastic free, McCleary said.

tohara@keysnews.com