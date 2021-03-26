The Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew repatriated 17 Cuban migrants to Cuba earlier this week.
The 17 Cuban migrants were interdicted recently by the Charles Sexton crew approximately 54 miles south of Key West, the Coast Guard said.
“People who attempt to illegally enter the United States by taking to the sea put their lives, and the lives of their accompanying family members at grave risk,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Havana. “We strongly discourage these dangerous and deadly voyages in favor of safe and legal ways to enter the United States.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 107 Cubans, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.