Amberjack Rules

The Gulf of Fishery Management Council is implementing changes to the recreational greater amberjack fishery.

 Photo provided by FWC

The recreational harvest of greater amberjack in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will open at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1, and then close at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Greater amberjack recreational harvest will be closed until the 2024-25 fishing year begins on Aug. 1, 2024, according to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.

