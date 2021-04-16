In the Florida Keys, fireworks displays require permits from several jurisdictions including Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
If fireworks will be discharged over water, the Sanctuary requires a special use permit that includes a review of potential impacts on the sensitive marine ecosystem. If fireworks will be discharged from a floating platform, the U.S. Coast Guard also must review and approve the activity. In all jurisdictions, operators must be properly licensed, certified and insured. Possession of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Licensed pyrotechnics companies interested in a special use permit are directed to the permitting page of the FKNMS website at https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/permits/welcome.html?s=management.
In addition, potential applicants are advised to submit an application for review 120 days prior to the anticipated event(s).