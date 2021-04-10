Monroe County students have an opportunity to show off their love for their local government at the national level.
The National Association of Counties have launched the “I Love My County Because” art contest in conjunction with National County Government Month celebration taking place this April. Children and young adults ages 18 and younger are invited to create artwork for a 2021-2022 “Counties Matter.”
Winning artwork will be featured in an 18-month NACo calendar, which will be distributed to NACo members nationwide and the artwork will be displayed at NACo’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The competition submission period closes May 31. There is no entry fee. For a full list of eligibility criteria and rules, visit http://www.naco.org/ncgm. Submissions can be uploaded online.