The Key West Art in the Garden exhibit has opened at the Key West Tropical Forest showcasing 30 large outdoor pieces from local artists. Each piece is crafted from recycled materials and fits into the natural beauty and backdrop of the forest.
This special exhibit runs through July 31 and is funded by the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs and the Tourist Development Council. Twenty-one artists are featured, including acclaimed photographer Clyde Butcher.
The garden is located at 5210 College Road on Stock Island and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.