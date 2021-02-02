The long-awaited first Key West Artisan Market of the season will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clarence H. Higgs Memorial Beach.
The show has relocated to the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from the Edward B. Knight Pier and the other side of the Higgs Beach Dog Parks, by the Southernmost Bocce Key West courts.
The pet-friendly market open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Sunday in season, with a bonus event on Feb. 21.
For information, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net or register at https://bit.ly/KWAM8