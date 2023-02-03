Keys Culture

Director of the Arts Council Elizabeth Young, historian Brad Bertelli, writer Jill Zima Borski, Director of the Pigeon Key Foundation Kelly McKinnon and Monroe County Mayor Pro Tem and Arts Council Liaison Holly Merrill Raschein at Pigeon Key for the annual membership meeting.

 Photo provided

The Florida Keys Council of the Arts held its annual meeting on Pigeon Key last week and unveiled “Culture,” an annual magazine placed in the hotel rooms and other locations for visitors to learn about cultural events and activities throughout the Florida Keys.

In addition to the magazine’s calendar of cultural events, two local writers have featured stories. Jill Zima Borski chronicles “200 Years of the Florida Keys” in her piece, and historian Brad Bertelli exposes “The Florida Keys: Historic Lighthouses, Island Wonders, and Natural Beauty.” Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates does the welcome message in the magazine.