The Autism Society of the Florida Keys recently honored Andy Strunk at Ace Hardware in Key West for “Sponsoring a Child.”
“Andy is one of our community business partners that graciously decided to donate to our “Sponsor a Child” program,” ASK wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you. We can not do it without you.”
The society ask potential donors to “please call us today if you too can help by sponsoring a child.” To become a sponsor, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/autismsocietyofthekeys/.
Autism Society of the Keys supports our autism community. Without a traditional fundraiser this year, the group is asking for the community’s help.