STOCK ISLAND Association to meet Oct 12, 2022

The Stock Island Association will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at Bernstein Park community center building.The meeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. The first hour will be will include a game of Bingo, followed by discussion on turning a bee farm and into a water hole.The Stock Island Association is an action group with the goal to organize, educate and strengthen the community of Stock Island. Find the association on Facebook, Stock Island Association.