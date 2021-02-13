The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations are warning taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-related scams as the agency delivers the second round of economic impact payments.
The scams include text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 payments, phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways, and the organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits and offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments.
The scams include fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the disease and bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.