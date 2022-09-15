Autism Art

 Photo provided

The Autism Society of the Keys will host a painting social event on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Key West.

Painting with Pie with Sarah Baker will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica School Library, 700 Truman Ave. ASK is also working on hosting a painting social event in the Upper Keys soon.