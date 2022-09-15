Painting with Pie with Sarah Baker will be held Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Autism Society of the Keys will host a painting social event on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Key West.
Painting with Pie with Sarah Baker will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica School Library, 700 Truman Ave. ASK is also working on hosting a painting social event in the Upper Keys soon.
The group regularly holds activity days for families and parents. Everyone in autism families are invited, including siblings. The socials are all free and sponsored by ASK.
For information and reservations, call or text Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.