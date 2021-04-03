April is Autism Awareness Month and The Autism Society of the Keys (ASK) Executive Director Jill Campbell visited Big Pine Key Fire Station to deliver two sensory boxes and bring autism awareness to the crew.
ASK has been delivering sensory boxes to all Monroe County Fire Rescue stations to ensure each station is equipped with the right tools for an emergency involving a child, especially a child with autism.
The boxes will be kept on hand for emergency calls, one in each station and one in each rescue vehicle.
Campbell discussed the signs and characteristics of autism in children and different ways to help them stay calm or calm down in an emergency.
For questions regarding autism awareness, Campbell can be reached at 305-942-5172 or AutismSocietyoftheKeys@gmail.com.