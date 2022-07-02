The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism in Tavernier has announced the center will be providing transportation next school year from Homestead, Key Largo and Marathon to the group’s center.
The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism is the first Keys school catering to children on autism spectrum, according to Stephanie Ferrer, assistant director of the school.
The new center had its grand opening last year and started accepting students in 2021-22 school year.
For information, visit https://cbc4autism.org/ or by calling the center at 305-741-7675.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.