The Autism Society of the Keys gave four sensory boxes to the Marathon Fire Department.
The project started when Key West Police Chief Bradenburg approached the society and asked for help making a box that officers could have in their police cars that would contain specific items to help when they recover a lost or upset involved in a call with a disability, specifically autism.
The society has now made and distributed nearly 100 boxes throughout the Keys. Each box comes from a $150 donation. To donate, contact Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172.