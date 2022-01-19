The Autism Society of the Florida Keys will host a free day of bowling at the Naval Air Station at Boca Chica on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bowling lanes at the airfield at mile marker 10 and is open to children on the autism spectrum and their parents, grandparents and siblings.

To register for the event, call Jim Campbell at 305-942-5172.

