The Autism Society of the Keys will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 8, in Key West.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the library at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 700 Truman Ave. People can also attend the meeting virtually on Zoom. For information, contact Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172 or email AutismSocietyoftheKeys@gmail.com.
Dr. Michael Alessandri from￼ University of Miami C.A.R.D will be the guest speaker. The society connects families with services and programs and organizes quarterly events in the Keys for children and families impacted by autism.