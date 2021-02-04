The Autism Society of the Keys will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 4, in Key West and virtually.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the library at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 700 Truman Ave. Information on the group and participating in the meeting can be found by contacting Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172 or email AutismSocietyoftheKeys@gmail.com.
The society connects families with services and programs and organizes quarterly events in the Keys for children and families impacted by autism.