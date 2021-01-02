Autism Society seeks sponsors

The Autism Society of Florida Keys is still seeking sponsors for its program to place sensory items in the patrol cars of local law enforcement agencies.
Home Depot , which donated 40 of the sensory boxes sensory boxes to help school resource officers and emergency personnel when they are interacting with children with disabilities, have thoughtful selections including a dry erase board, weighted doggie lap animals, fidget boxes and visual timers that can help with those effected with autism. Most recently, CD Anchor food truck donated box to the program.
A person or business can sponsor a box for $150 donation to the Autism Society of the Keys. For information, contact Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172 or email AutismSocietyoftheKeys@gmail.com