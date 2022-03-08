The Autism Society of the Keys is hosting a miniature golf social event at Boondooks Grille and Golf on Saturday, March 12.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Boondocks, on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 27. The event is free and open to all children and people affected by autism.

To RSVP, contact Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172. The Autism Society of the Keys is a non-profit group that works with people on the autism spectrum and their families.