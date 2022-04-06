The Autism Society of the Keys (ASK) will hold its monthly Key West meeting Thursday, April 7.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the library at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 700 Truman Ave.
The group regularly holds activity days for families and parents. Everyone in autism families are invited, including siblings. The socials are all free and sponsored by ASK.
For information and reservations, call or text Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.