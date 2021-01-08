Students and young athletes can enjoy the newly installed artificial turf at the Rosa Hernandez Girls Softball Field on Kennedy Drive.
This means that the girls playing this 30th season on the field will have a modern, mud-free surface on which to play.
The city is working to transition to artificial turf for ballfields. The fields are easier to maintain and provide a better surface for the people using them. This turf is composed of organic material, unlike some types of artificial turf that are made of rubber. That means the fields will be the same temperature as grass ballfields, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.