At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners elected Rodney Barreto, of Coral Gables, to serve as chairman and re-elected Mike Sole, of Tequesta, vice chairman.
Commissioners recognized outgoing Chairman Robert Spottswood, of Key West, for his dedication to conservation issues including corals and saltwater fisheries, as well as Florida Bay and Everglades restoration.
Spottswood began his service on the Commission in September of 2015. He was elected chairman Dec. 13, 2018. Spottswood served as Chairman for two years.
Barreto was reappointed to the Commission in July of 2020 after having previously served 10 years as a Commissioner, during which he served as Chairman for seven years. Sole was appointed to the Commission in May of 2017. He was first elected Vice Chairman in December of 2018.