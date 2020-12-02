Keys Energy Services is recommending people follow safety principles with portable space heaters.
Plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet; do not use an extension cord. Make certain the circuit you plug a space heater into can adequately and safely handle the added demand. Never remove the grounding feature on a plug by clipping or grinding off the third prong.
Use an adapter to connect the heater’s three-prong plug, if you do not have a three-hole outlet. Make sure the adapter ground wire or tab is attached to the outlet ground. Keep heaters away from passageways and keep all flammable materials such as curtains, rugs, furniture and/or newspapers at least 3 feet away. Unplug and safely store portable space heaters when not in use.