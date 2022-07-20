Monroe County Fire Rescue will hold its next ‘Beat the Heat’ event from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, at the Sugarloaf School.
Monroe County Fire Rescue will continue its “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Florida Keys.
MCFR will be providing a gentle stream of misting water for children of all ages to enjoy in a safe and fun environment.
The events, which take place on from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, at the Sugarloaf School, and on Saturday, July 30, at Bernstein Park on Stock Island.
For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.