Beat the Heat

Monroe County Fire Rescue will hold its next ‘Beat the Heat’ event from 10 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 23, at the Sugarloaf School.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Fire Rescue

Monroe County Fire Rescue will continue its “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Florida Keys.

MCFR will be providing a gentle stream of misting water for children of all ages to enjoy in a safe and fun environment.