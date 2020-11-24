Teresa Valdez, assistant branch manager and librarian at the Big Pine Key branch of the Monroe County Library System, was named Monroe County’s 2020 Employee of the Third Quarter for continuing to provide outstanding service to the citizens of Monroe County despite COVID-19 challenges.
She has been reading stories to toddlers at the library for more than 20 years. Continuing story time for her favorite littlest constituents — the children — she continued reading stories for youngsters and even started virtual programing online “Simple Spanish for Kids.” Her “Baby Shark” rendition has also gone viral.
Valdez has expanded the walls of the library by continuing to install a love of reading in children, not only in the county but across the country. “Teresa is a model for the educational and enriching role that libraries play in their communities,” Kim Rinaldi, Big Pine Key’s branch manager, said.
To view Valdez’s weekly stories, visit http://www.facebook.com/bigpinekeylibrary or her special reading of one of her favorite books “The Long-Nosed Pig” at http://www.facebook.com/monroecountybocc.