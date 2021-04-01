Coffin Marine Services recently built a custom pontoon lift barge that can hoist derelict vessels from these shallow environments.
Using aluminum framing and repurposed polyfoam flotation cells, the equipment draws only 6 inches of water allowing salvage operations to occur without invasive removal methods or causing additional resource impacts. Since 2008, Coffin Marine has removed nearly 200 derelict vessels for Monroe County, according to county officials.
“John Coffin is a dedicated, model contractor for Monroe County’s Derelict Vessel Removal Program who tirelessly demonstrates creative solutions when working in our sensitive marine environment,” said Monroe County Marine Resources Senior Administrator Celia Hitchins. “He and his crew members always show a strong commitment toward environmental stewardship, partnership, and transparency to ensure our waterways remain safe and clean.”