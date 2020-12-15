Roberta DePiero on Friday presented the City of Key West a copy of the recently published book “Isolated Island; the Key West Covid-19 Spring of 2020.”
DePiero and Carol Tedesco, with the seed money from a grant from the Awesome Foundation, gathered the work of 25 local photographers who, along with local writers and graphic designer Eric Grohl, donated their efforts. DePiero said she wants the book to be part of the city’s archive of this unprecedented time.
The photos in the book were shot when the Keys underwent a shutdown early in the pandemic. Sales of the book will benefit Sister Season Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts on behalf of workers in tourist related industries including entertainment, hospitality, lodging and some retail and guest services.
Photographers contributing to the book are Peter Arnow, Susan Bailey, Michael Blades, Lynne Bentley-Kemp, Joe and Ozlem Berg, Larry Blackburn, Kyle Campbell, Jeffrey Cardenas, Alyson Crean, Roberta DePiero, Ralph DePalma, Heather Dow Todd Feit, Tony Gregory, Connie Groth, Jay Hall, Mark Hedden, Martha Hubbard, Bill Klipp, Linda Klipp, Corey Malcom, Rob O’Neal, Steve Panariello, Carol Tedesco and Sharon Wells.
The few remaining copies can be purchased at the Business Guild offices on Duval Street or at the Sister Season offices at 422 Fleming St.