The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be celebrating Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, and Arbor Day, Friday, April 30, with extended hours and free admission.
On Earth Day, the garden is extending its closing time and offering free admission between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m.
On Arbor Day, the garden offers Free Admission all day. The garden’s plant nursery will be open for plant sales from 9 a.m. to noon and will offer a 50% discount on crabwood, coffee colubrina and princewood trees. A ceremonial “Arbor Day” tree planting will take place at 1pm. Guided Docent tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Groups will be limited to 10 people and masks will be required. Registration for the tours can be made in advance by calling the office at 305-296-1504 or in person in the visitor center at time of tour if space is available. A donation of $5 to the garden’s ‘Student Programs’ is suggested.