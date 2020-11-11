The plant nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden.
About 160 species of plants are available with an inventory totaling more than 2,100 plants that attract birds and butterflies in 1-to 10-gallon pots. Key West Tropical Forest members receive a 15% discount. All proceeds directly benefit the garden’s conservation program.
Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be strictly followed. The garden is located at 5210 College Road on Stock Island. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.