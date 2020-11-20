The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has seen a spike in the number of burglaries — particularly vehicle burglaries in the Upper Keys — in the last two weeks.
Detectives are following up with several leads and the Sheriff’s Office hopes to make arrests in the cases, but in the interim, and will continue to ask residents to be vigilant, be aware and secure vehicle and property, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
These are typically crimes of opportunity as thieves target easy prey — unlocked vehicles and homes. While many of the incidents are occurring in Key Largo and Islamorada, one large theft of more than $6,000 in fishing gear from a downstairs storage area was reported on Duck Key on Monday, Linhardt said.
Residents throughout the island chain should be cognizant of these incidents and take every step to secure their valuables.